Nepal, India sign MoU to supply urea and DAP from India to Nepal under G2G arrangement

Nepal and India on Monday concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long term supply of Urea and DAP fertilizers from India to Nepal under a Government to Government (G2G) arrangement.

The MoU was signed by Secretary (Chemical and Fertilizer), Government of India, Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi and Secretary (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Government of Nepal, Dr Govinda Prasad Sharma on behalf of their respective governments.

A virtual ceremony to sign and exchange the MoU was held in presence of Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mahindra Ray Yadav and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra and officials of the respective Ministries and Embassies of both India and Nepal.

3. In his remarks, Secretary Chaturvedi highlighted the close and multi-faceted nature of India-Nepal ties and hoped that the MoU will further boost bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector by supporting Nepal’s economy and food security.

The signing of this MoU is expected to help address the recurring fertilizer shortages in Nepal and enable improved agricultural productivity for the direct benefit of Nepali farmers. "The MoU is yet another milestone in the bilateral economic cooperation and also an important reflection of the priority attached by India to its partnership with Nepal," said a press statement issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.