India steps up evacuation efforts; PM holds talks with leaders from France, Poland, Hungary and EU

India on Tuesday stepped up evacuation efforts of scholars stranded in Ukraine, with PM Narendra Modi holding dialogue with leaders from France, Poland, Hungary and EU and exploring with Russia chance of protected passage for evacuees by means of jap Ukraine-Russia border following the demise of an Indian scholar from shelling in Kharkiv.

“We will try to evacuate our nationals, and bring back body of Naveen from Kharkiv… Evacuation from Kharkiv is top priority,” stated international secretary Harsh Shringla at a particular briefing on Tuesday evening following PM Narendra Modi’s high-level assembly on scholar evacuation – his fourth since Sunday. The deteriorating state of affairs in Kharkiv is a matter of grave concern, stated authorities sources.

While Modi spoke with the French President on the Ukraine crisis amid function performed by Emmanuel Macron to defuse tensions and leaders from the Central Europe that are offering transit for the scholars, India despatched two tonnes of humanitarian assist together with tents, blankets, surgical gloves, protecting eye gear, water storage tanks, sleeping mats, tarpaulin and medicines to Ukraine on Tuesday. Next consignment for Ukraine can be despatched on Wednesday.