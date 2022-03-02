All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary

All Indian nationals have left the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

At a media briefing, Shringla said he has conveyed to envoys of Russia and Ukraine India’s demand for “urgent safe passage” for all Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

He said at a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of life of an Indian citizen in Kharkiv.

“We remain very concerned over the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones,” Shringla said.

“Over the next three days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring back Indian citizens,” he said.