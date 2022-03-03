Procedure for considering Ukraine's application for EU membership begins
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
The procedure for considering Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union has begun, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Kingdom of the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
"Handed Ukraine's application for membership in the European Union, signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to Philippe Leglis-Costa, Permanent Representative to the EU of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU," Chentsov noted.
He added that the application was registered.
