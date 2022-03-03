Indian Tricolour came to rescue of fleeing Pakistani, Turkish students from Ukraine

India’s national Tricolour came to the rescue of not only the stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Indian students who arrived in the city of Bucharest in Romania from Ukraine said that the national tricolour helped them as well as some Pakistani and Turkish students in safely crossing the various checkpoints in the country.

The Indian students arrived in the Romanian city to catch the special evacuation flights being operated under ‘Operation Ganga’ from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. Air India, SpiceJet and Indigo are flying special evacuation flights.

“We were told in Ukraine that being Indians and carrying Indian flag, we won’t have any problems,” said a medical student who arrived from Odesa in Southern Ukraine.

The students narrated how they bought spray paints from the markets to prepare Indian flags.

“I ran to the market, bought some colour sprays and a curtain. I then cut the curtain and spray-painted it to make the Indian tricolour,” said a student.

They added that even some Pakistani and Turkish students passed checkpoints using the Indian flag.