Ukraine's application for EU membership to be discussed in coming days - Charles Michel
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
President of the European Council Charles Michel said that Ukraine's application for EU membership will be discussed in the coming days, Charles Michel said on his Twitter page, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
Michel stressed that solidarity, friendship and unprecedented EU assistance for Ukraine "are unwavering".
"We will discuss Ukraine's application for membership in coming days," President of the European Council added.
