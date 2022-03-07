Canada imposes sanctions on 10 more Russian individuals
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
Canadian authorities impose sanctions against 10 more individuals from Russia due to a special military operation in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The list includes former and current high-ranking government officials, oligarchs and supporters of the Russian leadership," he said.
