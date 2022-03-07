Negotiations with Russia show positive progress on humanitarian corridors - Office of President of Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7
Trend:
There are positive developments in the negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on the issue of humanitarian corridors, said Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Mikhail Podolyak, Trend reports citing TASS.
Podolyak noted that intensive consultations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation on settlement issues, including a ceasefire, were continued.
According to him, the changes agreed upon at the talks in the logistics of humanitarian corridors will provide more effective assistance to people.
