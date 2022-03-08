Indonesia launches visa on arrival service for travelers from 23 countries

The Indonesian government has opened special visa on arrival services for international travelers from 23 countries to restore the tourism sector, the Directorate General of Immigration said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The 23 countries include Australia, the United States, the Netherlands, Brunei, the Philippines, Britain, Italy, Japan, Germany, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, France, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

"The special tourist visas can be obtained in Bali's I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, but foreign tourists can leave the Indonesian territory through other immigration offices," the directorate's spokesman Arya Pradhana Anggakara told Xinhua.

International travelers are only required to bring passports valid at least for six months, return or onward tickets to continue their journeys to other countries, proofs of hotel room reservation in Indonesia, health insurance, and certificates showing negative results of COVID-19.