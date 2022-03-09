Apple unveils new Mac Studio, Studio Display

Apple on Tuesday introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, a new Mac desktop and display, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Mac Studio is powered by M1 Max and the new M1 Ultra. The new Mac Studio with M1 Ultra can play back 18 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video. It features up to 64GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Max and up to 128GB of unified memory on systems with M1 Ultra. The SSD in Mac Studio delivers up to 7.4GB per second of performance and a capacity of up to 8TB.

Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina display with over 14.7 million pixels, a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, the announcement said.

They are available to order Tuesday, and will be arriving to customers beginning Friday, March 18, according to the company.