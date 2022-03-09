India, European Union hold inaugural consultations on Africa

The leaders of India and EU held the inaugural India-EU Consultations on Africa on March 7, in virtual mode, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

This comes after discussions during the India-EU Leaders’ Summit held last May.

The Consultations were co-chaired by Puneet R. Kundal, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa), MEA from the Indian side and Bernard Quintin, Deputy Managing Director for Africa, European External Action Service from the EU side, the MEA said in a press release.

Within the framework of India-EU strategic partnership, the two sides held wide-ranging discussions on subjects of bilateral, regional and global interest in relation to Africa and Western Indian Ocean including the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision of India and the EU’s Coordinated Maritime Presence and the Indo-Pacific.

Recalling their wide-ranging partnership with Africa, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and explored opportunities for further collaboration and consultation.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in the region and to continue the discussions periodically.