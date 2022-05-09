Talks on at LAC at battalion, brigade levels: India's Northern Army commander

The Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China have established various channels of communication at the battalion and brigade levels in the strategic Ladakh region to prevent smaller incidents escalating into bigger ones along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Friday.

He also said that past practice of “body pushing”, or scuffles that broke out when rival patrols came face to face, has been stopped.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of North Tech Symposium Seminar at the headquarters of the Northern Command in Udhampur, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “The situation on the LAC as of today is stable but it is in the state of heightened alert. Why? Because we don’t want the situation to be repeated, which took place in April 2020. As a result, the force deployment as well as equipment deployment is calibrated, and we will make sure that any kind of misadventure by the adversary doesn’t take place again”.

The Northern Army commander said that a slew of measures have been put in place to prevent the smaller incidents escalating into bigger confrontations.

“To make sure that there is no irritant, which is likely to become a violent situation, what we have done is that firstly at the lower level, that is, battalion and brigade level, now we have opened up various channels of communication and we have regular hotline exchanges,” he said.