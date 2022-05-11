Japan’s Idemitsu to reject import of Russian oil

Japan’s second largest oil processing company Idemitsu Kosan will stop buying Russian oil, the company’s CEO Shunichi Kito said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We used to import [Russian oil], but we make it clear that we are not going to import it in the future," he said, according to NHK, without providing any timeline for the rejection of oil supplies from Russia.

Until today, Russia contributed to about 4% of Idemitsu Kosan’s total import volume. The company is looking for alternative suppliers now.