Election commission of India to share expertise on holding fair polls

India’s poll watchdog will share its technical expertise and experience in holding free and fair elections with over 100 countries through an initiative led by the US to uphold democracy worldwide, according to an official statement.

Through a cohort on election integrity, the Election Commission of India will provide training and hold capacity building programmes for election management bodies across the world, India’s poll overseer said on Tuesday.

This will be part of the Summit for Democracy, a virtual conference hosted by the US in December 2021 that has now planned yearlong activities, events and multilateral dialogues, the commission’s statement said.

A four-member US delegation led by Uzra Zeya, undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, called on chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In the first meeting held by Kumar since he took charge on Sunday, he spoke about recent poll practices such as providing postal ballot facility to voters over 80 years of age and to persons with disabilities.