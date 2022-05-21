Australian voters head to polls in close-run election

Australians vote in a national election on Saturday, with opinion polls showing the opposition Labor Party narrowly ahead of the ruling conservative coalition although a strong showing by climate-focused independents could lead to a hung parliament, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Centre-left Labor held a decent lead going into the campaign after nine years in opposition, but recent polls showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Liberal-National government narrowing the gap in the final stretch of a tough, six-week campaign.

In-person voting at polling booths in suburban schools, beachside pavilions and outback halls opens at 8 a.m. (2200 GMT on Friday) and will close at 6 p.m. (0800 GMT).