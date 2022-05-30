Energy, food, health—India at WEF summit in Davos looked promising

With nearly 100 participants and dozens of political leaders, India presented its position on critical global issues like the energy crisis, food security, and health equity at the Forum’s 2022 annual meeting in Davos.

Over the week, leaders placed a renewed focus on India’s rising economic opportunity while disclosing its plans to ramp up green energy capacity and technological innovation.

“In terms of numbers and specifically when it comes to government, we have record numbers from India,” said Sriram Gutta, head of India agenda at the Forum. “We currently work with many states on diverse initiatives, including food innovation and agri tech, advanced manufacturing and production, drones, and electric vehicles, among others.”

At least five states made their presence felt at the meeting, including Maharastra, the home to India’s business capital, Mumbai. Here are five highlights from the week.