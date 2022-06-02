Indian EAM to visit Slovakia and Czech Republic from June 2-6

In an effort to further strengthen ties with Eastern European countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Slovakia and the Czech Republic from June 2-6.

During his visit to Bratislava from June 2-4, he will call on Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger and will hold bilateral discussions with his counterpart Ivan Korcok, the ministry of external affairs said here on Wednesday.

Giving details of Jaishankar’s schedule, the ministry said he will also attend the GLOBSEC 2022 Forum and speak on topic ‘Taking Friendship to Next Level: Allies in Indo-Pacific Region’. Jaishankar will also meet Minister of European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg, on sidelines of GLOBSEC 2022 Forum. During his visit to Czech Republic from June 4-6, Jaishankar will hold discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Czech Republic Jan Lipavský.

The discussions will provide an opportunity for a comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation. The Czech Republic will be taking over European Union Presidency from July one.

In addition to meeting political leadership of the two countries, Jaishankar will also interact with a cross-section of our diaspora, including Indian students in Slovakia and Czech Republic, the ministry said.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with both Slovakia and Czech Republic.

His visit will impart further momentum to bilateral relations with two Central European countries, the ministry statement said.