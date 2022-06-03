Mitali Express to take Dhaka in lap of magnificent Darjeeling

New India-Bangladesh Mitali Express which was flagged off on Wednesday by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Nurul Islam Sujon will now facilitate Bangladeshis to visit Darjeeling and experience the beauty the hill station offers.

For decades, people living in and around West Bengal in India have been able to visit Darjeeling and experience the beauty the hill station offers. Now, the people of Bangladesh can avail the same, thanks to the Mitali Express, "yet another milestone" in bolstering the friendship between the two nations.

The 'Maitri' and 'Bandhan' Express had earlier brought Dhaka and Khulna within the reach of Kolkata respectively. Now Mitali is taking Dhaka directly to the doorsteps of the Himalayas.

Union Minister Vaishnaw and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sujon on Wednesday flagged off 'Mitali Express' between New Jalpaiguri (India) and Dhaka (Bangladesh) via video conferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaishnaw called the Mitali Express "yet another milestone" in bolstering the friendship between the two nations. "The relationship between India and Bangladesh is based upon our shared heritage, our shared present and our shared future. The development that we have in both the countries is today accelerated in a very big way by the warm friendship between the two nations at all levels," he said.

"Mitali Express will be yet another milestone in increasing this friendship, in strengthening this bond, in improving this relationship," the Railway Minister added.