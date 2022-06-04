Canada confirms 58 cases of monkeypox

Canada has confirmed 58 cases of monkeypox, the country's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Speaking to reporters at a health briefing, Tam said the confirmed cases have been reported nationally, including 52 cases from Quebec, five from Ontario and one from Alberta.

She said the risk of exposure to monkeypox "isn't exclusive to any group or setting," warning that anyone could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with an infected person or their contaminated objects.

At present, at least 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 30 non-endemic countries worldwide, Tam said.

Monkeypox is a sylvatic zoonosis that may cause infections in humans and the disease usually occurs in forested parts of Central and West Africa. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus family, according to the World Health Organization.