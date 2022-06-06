Mask in public places now a must says Maharashtra government amid rise in Covid cases

Amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, an order was issued by the state government asking citizens to wear masks in public places except open spaces. The decision was taken after Maharashtra reported a surge in Covid cases, Trend reports citing India Today.

The state government expressed concern over the rising number of Covid cases to the district authorities. Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, in a letter to all district authorities, gave out several orders including ones for mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

“Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools is a must,” he said.

Talking to India Today TV, Dr Vyas said that due to the rising number of Covid cases the public has been advised to wear masks.

In his letter, Vyas wrote, “After seeing a sustained decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state over the last couple of months, cases have started slowly but steadily increasing and the daily cases have crossed 1,000 for the first time after 3 months on, 1 June, 2022. Currently, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Thane are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases but with positivity rate increasing in other districts (Annexure-1), we can expect an increase in cases in other districts as well.”

He said, "In the last week, as many as nine districts have shown growth in the number of new cases as compared to the week preceding that (Annexure-2). ln view of this, steps will need to be taken to keep the surge under control and to keep hospital admissions to minimum."

Dr Vyas said the state can’t get complacent and needs to be taking all precautions. “As you may be aware, Maharashtra has recently found patients with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. While there have been no complications associated with these cases, we need to be warned against any complacency.

ln order to understand various patterns and possible variations, the following actions should be taken:

1. Carry out periodic analysis of new positive cases with respect to time, place and person (age, sex, etc.) so a localised action plan can be carved out. Geographical distribution of cases is important to find out clusters, if any.

2. Keep track of the overall clinical spectrum of cases.

3. Analyse the proportion of breakthrough infection and reinfection cases periodically.

On Friday 1,134 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported. Out of the new cases, 763 were from Mumbai.