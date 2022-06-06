UP Investors Summit 2022: Adani to invest Rs 70,000 crore, create 30K jobs

Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2022 began on Friday in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in the state. Meanwhile, Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, has announced that Adani Group would make an investment of Rs 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh, Trend reports citing India Today.

Leading industrialists, including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, and Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, are likely to attend the event, officials from the UP government said.

ADANI TO INVEST RS 70,000 CRORE

Adani Group will invest Rs 70,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. This investment would create around 30,000 jobs, Gautam Adani said at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2022.

"We are also investing Rs 24 thousand crores on road and transport infrastructure and Rs 35 thousand crores in multi-model logistics and Defence sectors," Adani said.

UP INVESTORS SUMMIT 2022

The first UP Investors Summit was held in 2018 and the second in 2019. During the first summit, 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore were launched while 290 projects with investments of over Rs 67,000 crore were launched during the second summit.

An official statement from the UP government said the investment in the Friday’s ceremony will fund at least 805 projects in the micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) sector, 275 in agriculture and allied industries, and 65 in pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Among other projects, there will be six related to education sector worth Rs 1,183 crore, seven related to dairy worth Rs 489 crore, and six in animal husbandry worth Rs 224 crore, the release said.

The state has 90 lakh MSMEs -- the highest -- that constitute 14.2 per cent of all such projects in the country.

In groundbreaking ceremony 3.0, a total of Rs 4,459 crore will be pumped into new MSMEs being set up in the state.

Two of these units will be started in Agra, three in Aligarh, two in Amethi, one in Ayodhya, seven in Barabanki, two in Bareilly, one in Chandauli, one in Etawah, two in Fatehpur, one in Firozabad, and 40 in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, among other places in the state.

The cash will flow to fund seven data centres worth Rs 19,928 crore, and 13 infrastructure projects worth 6,632 crore, the statement said.

Projects in agriculture and allied industries will get Rs 11,297 crore, IT and electronics Rs 7,876 crore, and manufacturing Rs 6,227 crore, it said.