India fine-tuning proposal to produce fertilisers value $55 million to Sri Lanka

India is engaged on a proposal to produce fertilisers value $55 million to Sri Lanka forward of sowing season within the island nation as a part of efforts to spice up the native financial system present process its worst disaster ever since independence.

Final week whereas talking with a bunch of irrigation officers on the subsequent harvesting season’s necessities, Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him of fertiliser provides.

He mentioned the provides, to be delivered beneath the Indian Line of Credit score, could be distributed inside 20 days after the consignment reaches Colombo.

ET has learnt that the Indian authorities is engaged on the Lankan proposal and inside approvals are being finalised. Sri Lanka is aiming to spice up its agriculture sector to keep away from any disruption within the agriculture market. Yala is the season of paddy cultivation in Sri Lanka that lasts between Could and August.

The Sri Lankan authorities banned chemical fertilisers final yr as a part of a phased transition in direction of natural agriculture. The dearth of satisfactory provides of natural fertilisers affected agricultural output, particularly rice and tea, and prompted a meals scarcity with crop losses amounting to 50% and this contributed in direction of the financial disaster.The Rajapaksas, just a few weeks in the past, admitted that the choice to ban chemical fertilisers to go 100% natural was unsuitable. Final yr, India twice got here to Sri Lanka’s rescue by supplying nano nitrogen fertiliser after Colombo detected contamination within the natural fertiliser provided by China.