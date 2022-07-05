Indigenous Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant set for final sea trials

44,000-tonne indigenous aircraft carrier is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed & built in India

Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is set for its final sea trials at the end of the week

It will be handed over to the Navy after a formal commissioning ceremony, scheduled next month

The final trial sortie may last over two weeks

Vikrant is the largest and most complex warship ever to be designed and built-in India

With this, India joins a group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the-art carrier.