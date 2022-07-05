Cooperative model middle path, says Indian Home Minister

Lauding the co-operative model that provides a middle path between two extreme economic systems of capitalism and economic totalitarianism of communists, which the world practiced for the past over 100 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the bottom-up process mode based on cooperation was bound to succeed.

“In the last 100 years, different countries adopted two models — communism and capitalism. But I can say definitively that the cooperative model is the middle path, it is a model that succeeds,” Shah said, while speaking at an event organised to celebrate the 100th International Day of Cooperatives.