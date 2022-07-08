Expedite student visas, MEA urges foreign missions

The government is in touch with several diplomatic missions urging them to expedite student visas and the result is that the average waiting time has gone down, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

Senior MEA officials dealing with Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, the UK and the US have been engaged with their corresponding Heads of Missions/senior diplomats about streamlining student visas to Indian nationals.

According to diplomatic sources, three aspects are turning out to be time consuming. The first one is about fake papers put up by students with the MEA receiving about 50 complaints per month in this regard. The second issue is that developed countries are circumspect of universities using students as cover to help them work in low-pay jobs. The third is the huge surge worldwide as elite from developing countries are sending their children to study in developed nations as macroeconomic fundamentals in these countries have deteriorated after Covid.