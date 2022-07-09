Education system created by British not part of Indian ethos: PM Narendra Modi

The education system created by the British was never part of the Indian ethos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in Varanasi, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

The aim of the NEP is to elevate education from the narrow mindset and connect it with the modern ideas of the 21st century, the PM said.

Governor Anandiben Patel; UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath; Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh; and state ministers, educationists and other stakeholders were present on the occasion. Tributes were also paid to Madan Mohan Malviya.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the Akshay Patra midday meal kitchen at LT College.

Lauding the effort that went into the preparation of the NEP, the PM also talked of a big overhaul of the education infrastructure in the country. “Many universities, IITs and IIM are opening in the country.”