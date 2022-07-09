Zelensky dismisses ambassadors to Germany, Hungary, Czech Republic, Norway and India

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, Hungary, Norway, the Czech Republic and India.

The relevant presidential decrees, No. 479/2022-No. 483/2022, were published by the Office of the President of Ukraine, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

In particular, Andrj Melnyk was dismissed from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany; Liubov Nepop – from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Hungary; Viacheslav Yatsiuk – from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Kingdom of Norway; Yevhen Perebyinis – from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic; Igor Polikha – from the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of India and concurrently to the Republic of Maldives, the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the People's Republic of Bangladesh.