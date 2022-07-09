China, Germany agree to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields

China and Germany agreed here to take the advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

While meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia's resort island of Bali on Friday, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the development of the all-round strategic partnership between the two countries has been fruitful and the development of bilateral ties has reached a mature phase.

China is ready to join hands with Germany to sum up experience and map out the bilateral cooperation for the next 50 years so as to inject a new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, Wang said.

Baerbock said Germany attaches great importance to developing ties with China and expects to take the advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Germany hopes to have dialogues with China on the rule of law, democracy and human rights, and enhance cooperation and exchanges on climate change, green development and emission reduction, the German foreign minister said.

Wang said it is only natural that China and Germany have different views on the human rights issue, as the two countries differ in social systems, development stages, and historical and cultural backgrounds.