2 terrorists, 1 army officer killed in military operation in SW Pakistan: military

Pakistan's army conducted an operation on Wednesday night and killed two terrorists in the Ziarat district of the country's southwest Balochistan province, said a military statement on Thursday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said that the forces conducted the operation to release two kidnapped persons, including a lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan army and his cousin.

According to the ISPR, a group of 10 to 12 terrorists abducted Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig Mirza and his cousin on Tuesday night when they were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after visiting a tourist spot in the Warchoom area of Ziarat.

"On receipt of information, Army Quick Reaction Forces were immediately despatched to chase fleeing terrorists," said the ISPR, adding that a search operation was launched by engaging the commandoes of the Special Services Group of Pakistan army.

The security personnel spotted a group of terrorists moving in a stream beside mountains and started encircling them on Wednesday night, but they killed the abducted officer and attempted to flee from the site after knowing the military's movement, said the military.

An exchange of fire took place between forces and the terrorists, during which two terrorists were killed, while others managed to escape from the area along with the other abductee, added the statement.