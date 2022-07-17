Chinese mainland reports 106 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 106 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 53 in Gansu, 21 in Guangdong, and nine in Guangxi, the National Health Commission said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 474 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified in 12 provincial-level regions on Saturday, of which 235 were in Guangxi.

A total of 94 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Saturday, said the commission.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery reached 220,971 on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday.

Saturday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.