5G services to become available in India, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. India will introduce 5G cellular technology in the country in October 2022, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, Trend reports via Indian media.

"We had requested the industry to start the process of setting up equipment all over the country. The auction concluded yesterday and today our committee has already held a meeting to approve the spectrum allocation. Maybe by August 10 we can allocate the spectrum and we should be able to roll out 5G in October," Vaishnaw said.

He also added that India’s telecom sector will remain be one of the most affordable in the world, even with 5G services.