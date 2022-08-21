Two more grain ships leave Ukraine under Türkiye-brokered deal

Two more ships have left a Ukrainian port under the Istanbul grain export deal, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The ships departed from the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that two other ships coming from Ukraine and going to Ukraine will also be inspected in the north of Istanbul.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal last month to resume grain exports from the Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Yuzhny, Chornomorsk, and Odesa, which were halted due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, now in its sixth month.