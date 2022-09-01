India, South Africa to set up a Joint Working Group on Education

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a bilateral meeting in Bali with Dr Bonginkosi Emmanuel “Blade” NZIMANDE, South Africa’s Minister of Higher Education, Science Innovation.

The Ministers had a fruitful discussion on strengthening the academic and skill development partnerships and bilateral education cooperation.

An Education Ministry release said that the ministers agreed to develop institutional mechanisms for tie-ups between higher education institutions and skill institutions, mutual recognition of skill qualifications and capacity-building in skill development.

They also decided to set up a Joint Working Group on Education between the two countries to further extend the cooperation that already exists and also to realise the full potential of bilateral cooperation in education.

Pradhan said that the Introduction of NEP has paved the way for the internationalisation of Indian education. He noted that India and South Africa relations are close and friendly and is rooted in shared values and interests.

Pradhan thanked the South Africa minister for his keenness to deepen engagements in education and skill development and for his support to India’s presidency in furthering the G20 EdWG agenda.

Pradhan also visited the Gusti Bagus Sugriwa University in Bali.

He said that the University is a reflection of the pluralistic ethos of Indonesia and a celebration of common roots, identity and deep cultural connect between Indonesia and India.

He explored opportunities for institutional linkages with higher educational institutions in India and academic collaboration in the field of Sanskrit language, Philosophy, Ayurveda and Yoga.

He also said that strong academic collaborations and student exchange between Sugriwa University and Indian HEIs will pave the way for broadening the understanding of Hinduism and the shared spiritual, cultural and economic ties.

Pradhan also visited the International Institute of Tourism and Business (Institute Pariwisata dan Bisnis International) in Bali. He had an overview of the training facilities, skilling programs, credit frameworks, pathways to student mobility and future plans.

He said that collaborations in skilling will encourage “toursimpreneurship”, help build capacities in emerging areas of travel, tourism, hospitality and business and boost people-to-people linkages.