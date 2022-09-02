IAEA establishes continued presence at Zaporozhye NPP — Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is organizing continued presence at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are finishing our long-awaited visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. I have just completed a first tour of the key areas that we wanted to see in this first approach to the whole facility. Of course, there is a lot more to do. My team is staying on. And more importantly, most importantly, we are establishing our continued presence from the IAEA here," he said in a video published on his Twitter page.

Grossi told reporters that the IAEA team had conducted an initial assessment, had seen "the key things" they needed to see, and were planning to stay on.