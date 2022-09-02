Canada approves first bivalent COVID-19 booster

Health Canada on Thursday authorized an adapted version of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine which targets the original SARS-CoV-2 virus from 2019 and the Omicron (BA.1) variant, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to a statement issued by the agency, this vaccine, known as a "bivalent" vaccine, is authorized for use as a booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older.

This is the first bivalent COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada, said the agency, adding that the bivalent Moderna Spikevax booster is safe and effective with the same mild adverse reactions that resolved quickly.

Clinical trial results showed that a booster dose of the bivalent Moderna Spikevax vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, the agency added.

It was also found to generate a good immune response against the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, and is expected to extend the durability of protection, Health Canada said.