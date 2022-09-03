BEST OF INDIA - Biggest Exclusive Indian Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition opens in Baku (PHOTO)

The 9th edition of the BEST OF INDIA - The Biggest Exclusive Indian Fashion & Lifestyle Exhibition was formally opened by Mr. Vinay Kumar, Charge d’Affaires of India in Azerbaijan, Mr. Gaurav Gupta from Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Mr. Rajnish Goenka, National Board Member of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises of India and Mr. Anil Mehta, Chairman, ANM Exhibition, at Baku Sport Hall, 26A, M. Huseynov street (old Neftchilar avenue) on September 02, 2022 at 04:00 PM (1600 hrs.).

In his welcome remarks, Charge d’Affaires Mr. Kumar highlighted that the event is one of a number of activities the Embassy is organising to commemorate the 75 years of India’s Independence under the banner of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Emphasizing the close and friendly relations between India and Azerbaijan based on historical and cultural links, he underlined that there is a huge scope for diversifying India’s economic engagements with Azerbaijan and organizing such events is very important in terms of promoting such opportunities and increasing the economic engagements between the two countries.

During the 11 days of Exhibition from September 02-12, 2022, more than 60 Indian companies are exhibiting high quality goods and Services including Rice, Tea, Spices, Gifts & Handicrafts, Home Furnishing, Textiles & Garments, Jewellery and Cosmetics. The visitors can also enjoy the live Fashion Shows on 03 and 04 September 2022 at 01:00 PM and 04:00 PM. Entry to the exhibition is free.

Numerous people are stopping by the Embassy's booth in the exhibition hall for free tasting of authentic Indian tea. On the large LED screen in the event hall, people can see videos about Indian tourism, culture and investment opportunities with Azerbaijani subtitles. The Indian traditional dances, performances on Bollywood songs and henna (Mehndi) stalls are all fascinating.