The rupee hit a record low of 80.13 against the dollar (USD) last week driven by the US Fed’s rate hikes this year.

While it has lost 7.35 per cent against the dollar so far in 2022, the silver lining is that other major currencies such as the euro (EUR), the British pound (GBP) and the Japanese yen (JPY) have lost more and, consequently, the rupee has performed well against these currencies.