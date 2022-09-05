India's first drone prototype for organ transport unveiled by Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari unveiled India's first prototype of drone transportation of human organs to facilitate quick organ transplant in hospitals.

The use of drones in moving the harvested organs from the airport to the hospital, as against the present mode of transporting them by road from airport, will reduce considerable time.

"At present, drones can be used to move the box containing the organs up to a distance of 20 km," Dr Prashanth Rajagopalan, director, MGM Healthcare, which has co-created the prototype drone technology, said.

His hospital has entered into a tie-up with a city-based drone company for shifting the organs, Mr Rajagopalan told reporters. This is aimed at revolutionising the last-mile transportation of organs, he said.

"Understanding the importance of speed and seamless transport of organs we will soon need innovation in the logistics of transportation of organs. And one such welcome suggestion is the use of drones," Mr Gadkari said.

"This is a very innovative approach to solve the problem of transportation and I appreciate MGM Healthcare in being part of the research and development," he said after unveiling the prototype, virtually from New Delhi.

Mr Gadkari pointed out that the issue of logistics for organ transportation can be resolved through better land and air connectivity and said his ministry had already initiated measures to improve the infrastructure. Road infrastructure projects like the Bharatmala Pariyojana, a new umbrella programme for highways sector, will be a great asset to transport organs across India.

"We are in the process of starting the expressway project from Delhi to Dehradun, which will reduce travel time... I am very much cautious and sensitive about transportation of organs and how I can be helpful to you on this," the minister said.

The transport time will be shorter and the expressway will be greenfield alignment and operated with a close door system, he said. Development including land acquisition and other activities are under progress, he added.

The Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood the importance of creating infrastructure not only for promoting business and trade but also in terms of saving lives and improving healthcare, he claimed.