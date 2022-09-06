Chinese mainland reports 264 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 264 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 68 in Sichuan, according to the National Health Commission's report Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 1,235 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 310 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 233,914.

Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.