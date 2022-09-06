Working on road map to advanced economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that while the necessary stimulus for growth would continue, her ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would work on a pathway to maintain the growth momentum for the next 25 years in order to make India an advanced economy, Trend reports citing Business Standard.

“The next 25 years will be very critical for India. We have to work towards maintaining the growth momentum. So together with the central bank, the ministry of finance will be working out a pathway which will be predictable and consistent and which will give every stimulus required for growth of the Indian economy,” Sitharaman said while speaking at an event organised by Elara Capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on August 15 had called upon citizens to make India a developed nation when it celebrates 100 years of Independence in 2047.

Sitharaman said the principal focus would be equitable distribution of wealth so that India grows to become an advanced economy by 2047.

Indirectly criticising the freebie culture, Sitharaman said the poor would be empowered through handholding measures and not through entitlements. “The sense of entitlement being the guiding principle of governance has actually brought an element of condescension which people don’t need. They require you to have better sensitivity for building the capacities so that with dignity they can rise up and do what they would like to do for their families,” she added.

The finance minister said the world order was definitely seeing a phase of significant changes. “It is obvious that China plus is going to determine now the world’s approach to business so that supply chain disruptions don’t happen. To enable and facilitate that, PLI (production-linked incentive scheme) is one of the major decisions of the government and we are finding industry responding positively to it. So the entire ecosystem of certain segments of industry are now willing to move into India, and the Union government is working together along with the state governments to make sure that they are brought in and the facilitation should be with the ‘plug and play’ model,” she added.