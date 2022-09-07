India keen to expand footprint in oil-ich Siberia

Indian officials will focus on expanding the country’s footprint in oil-rich Siberia when they meet their Russian counterparts at the four-day 7th Eastern Economic Forum beginning Monday in Vladivostok.

The two sides will discuss the possibility of joint oil exploration in the area and cooperation in running offshore oil and gas fields Western companies are in the process of exiting, officials said in New Delhi.

Pavan Kapoor, India’s ambassador to Russia, will lead the official-level talks at the summit scheduled September 5-8.