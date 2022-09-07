Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Mongolian counterpart in Ulaanbaatar

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Saikhanbayar Gursed in Ulaanbaatar and had in-depth deliberations on adding momentum to India-Mongolia defence cooperation.

The minister also met Mongolia’s president, U. Khurelsukh.

In a series of tweets, Singh said India was fully committed to deepening multifaceted strategic partnership with Mongolia.

“Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E.U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia," he said in a tweet.

Singh also interacted with the speaker of the Mongolian parliament and complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand India and Mongolia’s shared heritage of Buddhism.

“Glad to interact with the Speaker of Mongolian Parliament, Mr. Zandanshatar. Complimented him on his consistent support to promote and expand our shared heritage of Buddhism," Singh said in another tweet.