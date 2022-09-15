UAE FM arrives in Israel for official visit marking two years since normalization

The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Tel Aviv for an official visit to Israel marking the two-year anniversary of normalizing ties, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The UAE’s ministry said the visit will last for several days and the minister was accompanied by a high-level economic delegation.

The UAE’s top diplomat will discuss with senior Israeli officials a number of issues of common interest related to bilateral ties and prospects of Emirati-Israeli cooperation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to meet with the UAE’s FM, to be followed by a press conference later, the Times of Israel reported.

The UAE normalized ties with Israel in September 2020 through signing the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan also followed suit.

The Emirati FM had visited Israel in March to attend a regional summit with the Israeli FM, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco.