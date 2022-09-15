...
UAE FM arrives in Israel for official visit marking two years since normalization

Other News Materials 15 September 2022 06:46 (UTC +04:00)
The UAE’s foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed arrived in Tel Aviv for an official visit to Israel marking the two-year anniversary of normalizing ties, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The UAE’s ministry said the visit will last for several days and the minister was accompanied by a high-level economic delegation.

The UAE’s top diplomat will discuss with senior Israeli officials a number of issues of common interest related to bilateral ties and prospects of Emirati-Israeli cooperation.

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid is scheduled to meet with the UAE’s FM, to be followed by a press conference later, the Times of Israel reported.

The UAE normalized ties with Israel in September 2020 through signing the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan also followed suit.

The Emirati FM had visited Israel in March to attend a regional summit with the Israeli FM, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the foreign ministers of Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco.

