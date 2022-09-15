India is the top country for sending students to US universities and colleges: Minister of Consular Affairs Counselor

Don Heflin, Minister Counsellor for Consular Affairs, said India is the number one country for allowing students to study at US colleges and universities in the United States this summer, more than any other country.

Last year, we broke a record of 62000, and the interesting thing is that, owing to Covid related problems in other countries, India is the number one destination for sending students to US colleges and universities, Heflin said in an exclusive interview with The Times Bureau.

When asked whether he would be allowed to use agents for scheduling slots, Heflin said no. To reserve a slot with us, I do not think you need an agent.

We would warn people to walk out immediately if someone tries to sell you a box of fake papers or tells you to make false claims, Heflin said.

Don replied to the question of how you will be locked out of student visas if you keep checking and if there is a way to avoid being locked out. That wont keep you locked out, and appointments go so fast that you miss them if you are checking two or three times a day. If you check them over and over and over and watch out for 72 hours, it's really a bummer, he said, and we don't like it happening to people. In a variety of countries, we have different global advice consuls.

So, people were arriving for appointments and flew across the country.We do not lose sight of it when it comes to a Business person, or a Graduate student, or even an H1 employee.We'd be closer to 100% staffing by the end of the year.We suspect they will obtain the appointment at the consul nearest to their home.Heflin said that we introduced dropbox appointments this summer for students who were previously unaffordable.

If you are in the United States on OPT and are in good standing with your school and with the immigration department, you do not need to apply for a new visa unless you want to leave the country.You should always know what you're doing if you're not leaving the country.

You'll need to return to the country and get a visa if you want to leave the country.They don't come as fast as the first time, but they can make a dropbox appointment and plan their journey to India around it, said Heflin.

The US Mission in India reported last week that it had issued an unprecedented 82,000 student visas to Indians in 2022.Indian students have received more US student visas than any other country, including China, according to the US Embassy in New Delhi, and four consulates in Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai prioritized the processing of student visa applications from May to August to ensure that as many qualified students as possible make it to their studies in time for planned start dates.

The Open Doors survey in 2021 stated that the US has welcomed foreign students throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The US government and US higher education institutions took steps in 2020 to safely accept international students in person, online, and through hybrid learning technologies, while maintaining that opportunities and resources for international students remained unchanged.