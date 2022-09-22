Death toll from heavy rains, floods in Sudan rises to 146

The death toll from the heavy rains and floods in Sudan has climbed to 146, the country's National Council for Civil Defense said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Until Sept. 21, the torrential rains and floods have killed 146 people and injured 122 others," the council said in a statement.

A total of 54,758 homes were destroyed and 74,444 others damaged, while 367 public utilities and 298 shops and stores were damaged, it added.

The heavy rains also affected about 101,193 hectares of agricultural lands and killed 2,741 heads of cattle, according to the council statement.

More than 250 villages in northern, central and western Sudan have been battered by torrential rains since late June.

On Aug. 21, the Sudanese Council of Ministers declared a state of emergency in the six flood-hit states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur and Kassala.

About 136,000 people have been affected by the floods and heavy rains across Sudan since June, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.