Ten persons were killed and many others injured when a bus fell off a hill in India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, a state government official said over the phone, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The mishap took place in the state's Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

The ill-fated bus was moving from Visakhapatnam city to the Paderu area in the ASR district when the accident happened.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.