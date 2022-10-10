British warship intercepts dhow carrying $16.6 mln worth of meth in Arabian Sea

A British warship intercepted a dhow carrying $16.6 million worth of methamphetamine in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, according to the UK’s National Crime Agency, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

HMS Montrose, which has been deployed in the Middle East since 2019, carried out a six-hour operation to confiscate more than 870 kilograms of the drug.

The ship has now made five drugs seizures worth a total of $52 million this year, and two firearms seizures.

It is part of the Saudi-led Combined Task Force 150, which consists of forces from 38 nations that work together to provide security for the Red and Arabian seas.

“HMS Montrose pounced, after her Wildcat helicopter located and tracked the suspect dhow until the frigate was in range to launch her boarding teams in her boats,” a Royal Navy spokesperson said.

“Royal Marines from 42 Commando, the UK military’s specialists in these operations, seized control of the vessel in choppy conditions, before sailors moved in to search the craft for any illegal cargo, while overhead the Wildcat observed proceedings and provided cover for those scouring the dhow for her illicit cargo.”

“Persistence from the boarding team led to a secret compartment being found aboard the vessel, revealing hidden illegal narcotics.”