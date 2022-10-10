6 dead in Brazil highway accident

Six people were killed on Sunday after two vehicles collided on a highway in the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, the state's highway police said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The victims, including a 3-year-old boy, were all from the same family, a spokesman for the highway police was quoted by Brazilian TV channel GloboNews as saying.

After a speeding truck hit the back of the VW Parati car carrying the family, the car skidded off the road and caught fire, witnesses said.

The truck driver had been sent to the central hospital of Sao Joao da Boa Vista City, where police detained him for the accident.