Chinese mainland reports 291 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 291 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 60 in Guangdong and 48 in Inner Mongolia, according to the National Health Commission's report Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 900 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 254 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 245,740.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.