Australian Defence Force deployed to aid flood crisis response

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has been deployed to aid in the response to catastrophic flooding in the country's second most populated state, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese on Sunday toured flood-affected areas in Victoria.

Hundreds of homes in the region have been impacted by floods following heavy rains, with waters expected to continue rising.

Authorities have warned thousands of homes could be inundated when water levels peak. Residents who stayed beyond evacuation orders have now been told it is too late to leave their properties.

In the 24 hours to Sunday morning, there were 103 flood rescues by authorities, and one person, a 71-year-old man, died.